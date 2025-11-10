WRR presents Caroling in the Arts District, a series of five hour-long programs featuring local music groups.
Performing artists include Booker T. Washington High School Varsity Chorale, Verdigris Ensemble, Arts District Chorale, Shelton Upper School Choir, Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Handbell choir, The Women’s Chorus of Dallas, Turtle Creek Chorale, South Dallas Concert Choir, Orpheus Chamber Singers, Texas Boys Choir, and Singing Girls of Texas.
Guests can enjoy holiday refreshments and enter to win prizes.