WRR presents Caroling in the Arts District

Photo by Amy Bishop

WRR presents Caroling in the Arts District, a series of five hour-long programs featuring local music groups.

Performing artists include Booker T. Washington High School Varsity Chorale, Verdigris Ensemble, Arts District Chorale, Shelton Upper School Choir, Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Handbell choir, The Women’s Chorus of Dallas, Turtle Creek Chorale, South Dallas Concert Choir, Orpheus Chamber Singers, Texas Boys Choir, and Singing Girls of Texas.

Guests can enjoy holiday refreshments and enter to win prizes.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.wrr101.org/caroling/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
