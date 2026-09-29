Yasmin Levy in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Yasmin Levy

Yasmin Levy has released 10 albums in her career, most recently Mujer in 2024.

Yasmin Levy has released 10 albums in her career, most recently Mujer in 2024.

WHEN

WHERE

Irving Arts Center
3333 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062, USA
https://tickets.irvingartscenter.com/YasminLevy/Online/default.asp

TICKET INFO

$37.50-$72.50
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