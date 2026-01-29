Yellow Rose Gala Foundation presents 40th Anniversary Gala

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation will celebrate its 40th Anniversary Gala with a throwback theme to the year it all began, 1986. The evening will honor four decades of courage, community, and legacy in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and pay tribute to the past gala chairs and honorees who helped shape the Foundation’s impact.

Guests will enjoy a night of '80s nostalgia, music, and philanthropy with a match gift from The Norris Family Foundation, emceed by Dallas media personalities Lauren Przybyl (FOX 4 Good Day) and Tim Ryan ,and capped off with a live performance by The Spinners.

