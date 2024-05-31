Quantcast

Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience

Photo courtesy of Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is an innovative and unique show utilizing the works of The Beatles. The band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew, and Ryan McGuigan, perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience.

This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On those cards, the audience member only needs to fill out three things: their name, their favorite Beatles song, and the reason why they chose that song. The cards are collected and two minutes before the show begins, a set list is created based upon the songs chosen by that particular audience.

As an added treat, the reasons that the audience members chose those songs make up the narrative of the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive, and every show proves that The Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/yesterday-and-today

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
