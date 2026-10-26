You've Still Got A Friend: A Musical Tribute to The Lives & Friendship of Carole King & James Taylor

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Photo by Michael Derr

You've Still Got A Friend: A Musical Tribute to The Lives & Friendship of Carole King & James Taylor is a concert event that weaves together iconic songs and heartfelt performances with the stories behind the music that celebrates the friendship and collaboration of Carole King and James Taylor.

Thie nostalgic, feel-good tribute to the lives of two legendary artists features beloved favorites like “Fire and Rain,” “Beautiful,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Audiences are invited into an evening of timeless songwriting and storytelling, highlighting the joy, warmth, and tenderness of a remarkable friendship and the music it inspired.

You've Still Got A Friend: A Musical Tribute to The Lives & Friendship of Carole King & James Taylor is a concert event that weaves together iconic songs and heartfelt performances with the stories behind the music that celebrates the friendship and collaboration of Carole King and James Taylor.

Thie nostalgic, feel-good tribute to the lives of two legendary artists features beloved favorites like “Fire and Rain,” “Beautiful,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Audiences are invited into an evening of timeless songwriting and storytelling, highlighting the joy, warmth, and tenderness of a remarkable friendship and the music it inspired.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/youve-still-got-a-friend

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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