Yuridia in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Luis de La Luz

Mexican singer Yuridia comes to Dallas in support of her 2025 album, Sin Llorar.

Mexican singer Yuridia comes to Dallas in support of her 2025 album, Sin Llorar.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/yuridia-cartas-sobre-la-mesa-tour-dallas-texas-03-12-2027/event/0C006523DBDCBEC7

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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