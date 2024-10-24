ZZ Ward in concert

Photo courtesy of ZZ Ward

ZZ Ward comes to Dallas in support of her 2023 album, Dirty Shine.

WHEN

WHERE

Longhorn Ballroom
216 Corinth St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
TICKET INFO

$28-$623

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
