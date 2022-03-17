It's candy and clowns for The Dallas Opera's 65th anniversary season

For its 65th anniversary season, The Dallas Opera is featuring four new-to-Dallas productions along with the return of family operas, a free people's choice concert, and a recital from soprano Ying Fang.

"The past two years have taught us that people's appetite for grand opera has never been greater," says TDO general director and CEO Ian Derrer. "First-rate singing, lavish and imaginative productions, a renowned orchestra and chorus — audiences will enjoy them all in TDO's 65th Anniversary celebration. Four spectacular new-to-Dallas productions of classic operas — all absent from our repertoire for more than a decade — and more than a dozen TDO debuts, plus the exquisite Ying Fang in recital, make this a season to truly savor."

Verdi's powerful Rigoletto opens the season with TDO debuts for baritone George Gagnidze in the title role and rising-star American soprano Madison Leonard in the role of Gilda.

Tenor René Barbera (you might remember him from The Pearl Fishers in the 2021-22 season) sings the role of The Duke of Mantua in a new-to-Dallas co-production with the Atlanta and Houston Grand operas, directed by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, with sets by Erhard Rom and costumes by Jessica Jahn. Rigoletto runs October 8, 12, 14, and 16 (matinee), 2022.

Hansel and Gretel, based on the classic fairytale and last presented by the company two decades ago, is composer Engelbert Humperdinck's most famous work. Perfect for audiences of all ages and sung in English, Hansel and Gretel brings back soprano Elena Villalón (Flight, 2021-22), as Gretel, and marks the TDO debut of countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim in the role of Hansel.

The great soprano Patricia Racette sings the roles of both the Witch and the Mother, and baritone Mark Delavan is the Father, under the baton of Emmanuel Villaume in a production from LA Opera that's directed and designed by Doug Fitch. It runs October 28, 30 (matinee), November 2, and 5, 2022.

Wagner's Das Rheingold returns to The Dallas Opera stage for the first time in 25 years in a new production from The Atlanta Opera. American bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (La bohème, 2018-19) stars as Wotan, while South African soprano Amanda Echalaz makes her TDO debut as Fricka and American soprano Karen Slack makes her Dallas Opera debut as Freia.

Tenor Barry Banks sings the role of Mime, bass-baritone Michael Mayes sings Alberich, and tenor Brenton Ryan is Loge. Tomer Zvulun directs and Emmanuel Villaume conducts. It runs February 10, 12 (matinee), 15, and 18, 2023.

Mozart's comical and incisive Così fan tutte closes the season in 2023, bringing a new production from San Francisco Opera and Michael Cavanagh.

One of Mozart's three Da Ponte operas, Così stars sopranos Sara Gartland as Fiordiligi and Diana Newman as Despina, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong (in her TDO debut) as Dorabella, baritone Lucas Meachem (last season's The Barber of Seville) as Guglielmo, tenor David Portillo as Ferrando, and baritone Rod Gilfry, as Don Alfonso.

Elizabeth Askren, an alumna of the second TDO Hart Institute for Women Conductors, makes her TDO debut leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra. It runs March 24, 26 (matinee), 29 and April 1, 2023.

"We are all extremely excited for this next season, our 65th," says music director Emmanuel Villaume. "It is one of the best we have ever planned, and it will give to our community world-class performances. We are also proud of the latest achievements of our orchestra, and know they will shine even more in this extraordinary repertoire."

Dallas Opera chorus master Alexander Rom will prepare The Dallas Opera Chorus for Rigoletto and Così fan tutte in his final season with the company.

"Maestro Rom has been a fixture of The Dallas Opera's artistic team for more than three decades, leading our outstanding chorus in an impressive array of operatic styles, genres, and languages. He leaves an indelible mark on TDO through the many lives he has shaped with his immense knowledge of, and passion for, great singing. He will be greatly missed, and we look forward to celebrating him throughout our 65th anniversary season."

Family operas return in the fall and spring of 2022/23 with afternoon performances of The Billy Goats Gruff (October 29 and November 6, 2022) and The Elixir of Love (February 5 and March 25, 2023). Shorter run time and family content are suitable for all ages.

As a gift to Texas audiences, the season begins with a free people's choice concert, which will take place on Saturday, October 1. Programming and ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

The Dallas Opera's annual Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital returns on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will feature renowned soprano Ying Fang and pianist Ken Noda at Moody Performance Hall.

The Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, featuring participants in the 2022 class of rising talent from around the world leading The Dallas Opera Orchestra, is set for January 28, 2023. Participants and faculty — as well as which events are open to the public — will be announced at a later date.

The biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition — which took place virtually in 2021 — returns in person on March 31, 2023.

Subscription renewals for the 2022-23 season are available now. New subscriptions will be available starting Friday, April 15, 2022. Four mainstage series packages are available to subscribers, with the family operas and recital available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale July 29.

Subscription packages start at $89 for all four operas, with subscribers saving up to 30 percent over the cost of purchasing operas individually. A subscription price freeze is guaranteed through June 30, 2022.