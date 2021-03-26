Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones donates millions to new Arlington museum

The first National Medal of Honor Museum, set to open near Arlington's Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium in 2024, has received a major donation from the owners of the Dallas Cowboys.

According to a release, Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones and his family will make a historic $20 million donation to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF), which has now surpassed $70 million in total funds raised.

Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys, serves as Chairman of the Board for the Museum.

The donation brings the Museum one step closer to beginning construction; the National Medal of Honor Monument Act currently moving through Congress is another key component of this project.

"Anyone who is successful in business has at times stood on the shoulders of others," says Jones in the release. "Never in my life have I had the opportunity to stand beside those who have given so much for the defense of freedom and our way of life. Medal of Honor recipients represent the very best of America and the values to which all heroes aspire. Supporting this project is a privilege."

The contribution was timed for March 25, which marks National Medal of Honor Day, signed into law in 1991 and marking the day the first Medals of Honor were awarded in 1863 during the Civil War.

Once open, the National Medal of Honor Museum will offer permanent interactive experiences as well as rotating exhibitions. A critical part of the museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire young people.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is a 501c3 educational institution organized to design, fund, build, and maintain the National Medal of Honor Museum and Education Center, which will be funded principally through donations from the private sector.