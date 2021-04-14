Trailblazing Dallas muralist earns Texas-sized spotlight in new Pepsi series

Murals are having a moment in Dallas, and now mega brand Pepsi is taking notice of one local up-and-coming artist as part of its The Taste of Your Texas road-trip campaign and mini documentary series.

Meant to amplify the spirit and diverse stories of trailblazers in food, music, art, and sports that only the Lone Star State could produce, the new campaign kicks off with Pepsi’s virtual road trip around Texas, stopping in Dallas with a visit with Mariell Guzman, a trailblazing female in the male-dominated Texas mural space.

In Guzman's documentary spotlight, filmmaker Matt Rainwaters chronicles how the Michoacán, Mexico-born artist’s heritage frequently serves as one of her muses — as told by her regular use of bold colors and mediums and the many cultural themes highlighted in her works. Her easily recognizable, technicolor creations have quickly established Mariell as an artist to watch.

The mini docuseries will be available to view beginning Wednesday, April 14, at pepsitasteofyourtexas.com.

Pepsi’s Texas road trip kicked off in Austin at the famous Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ, where 21-year-old apprentice Eliana Gutierrez has been rising to stardom in her track to become the youngest female pitmaster in the country.

It then moves on to Houston, highlighting country, R&B, and rap musician Fat Tony and the exclusive music video for his latest single, “Gambling Man (Mariachi Remix).”

The road trip continues on to the San Antonio area, where another rising female star is roping in lots of interest. There, Pepsi will spotlight 21-year-old Jordan Maldonado, a roper, cattle breeder, and Miss Rodeo Texas 2019 who is redefining what it means to be a beauty queen. Inspired by the barrel-horse-wrangling, tiara-topped Maldonado, Pepsi will contribute a $20,000 scholarship during the next five years to the Miss Rodeo Texas Association in an effort to help elevate the next generation of young rodeo women.

“With thousands of PepsiCo employees based all over Texas, we have a deep understanding and appreciation of the Lone Star State’s unmistakable spirit because it’s an integral part of our everyday culture,” says Julie Raheja-Perera, vice president of marketing for PepsiCo Beverages North America, central division. “Today, we’re thrilled to shine a light on four extraordinary Texans as they share their unbridled pride through their distinctive self-expression — and encourage all Texans to join in and tell their own unique stories.”

As part of the campaign, Pepsi is encouraging all Texans to share their own favorite tastes of Texas on social media by highlighting a revered family recipe or hidden local gem and the using the hashtag #TasteOfMyTexas.