Texas Ballet Theater makes grand comeback with holiday favorite and 3 world premieres

Texas Ballet Theater is finally returning to its resident performance venues in both Fort Worth and Dallas, starting with the cherished holiday tradition The Nutcracker.

DFW's premier dance company tried to maintain a presence during the pandemic, offering a variety of virtual events and, most recently, an outdoor performance. In the 2021-2022 season, announced June 3, they will present a somewhat shortened schedule of performances at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, as well as Winspear Opera House and Wyly Theatre in Dallas.

The season will open with thee annual holiday production of The Nutcracker, choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., running first at Winspear Opera House, November 26-December 5, before moving to Bass Performance Hall, December 10-26. The beloved holiday ballet is back after being scrapped entirely last season.

Per usual, the company will trade tradition for whimsy for one night only when they present The Nutty Nutcracker for the December 17 performance in Fort Worth. The annual parody features zany characters and pop culture moments woven into the conventional Nutcracker story.

Dancers will next perform in "A Tchaikovsky Evening," a mixed repertoire production featuring George Balanchine’s iconic Serenade and two world premieres — Star Crossed by Stevenson and Violin Concerto in D by TBT Associate Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe. That production will run February 11-13 at the Wyly Theatre and February 18-20 at Bass Performance Hall.

The company will close its season with the world premiere of Stevenson’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running May 6-8 at Winspear Opera House and May 20-22 at Bass Performance Hall. This ballet was originally scheduled to close the 2019-2020 season.

“With a return to the stage and three world premieres, this may be Texas Ballet Theater’s most thrilling season yet,” Stevenson said in a statement. “Our dancers are looking forward to performing again, and we can’t wait to welcome both familiar and new friends into the audience.”

Season package subscriptions are now on sale at texasballettheater.org or calling the Box Office at 877-828-9200, option 1. Single tickets for productions will go on sale August 2.