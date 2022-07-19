Dallas' Bruce Wood Dance powers into new season with passionate new leader

Pre-eminent Dallas contemporary dance company Bruce Wood Dance has lifted the curtain on its slate of productions for the 2022-2023 season, one which will feature performances in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

The announcement of the new season coincides with the appointment of Elizabeth Van Vleck as the company's new associate executive director.

According to a release, Van Vleck brings to the company a lifetime of experience in dance as a performer, teaching artist, choreographer, répétiteur, administrator, and fundraiser. She has previously worked with some of the world's most prestigious dance companies and institutions, including New York City Ballet, Diavolo, BODYTRAFFIC, and Dallas’ own TITAS DANCE/UNBOUND.

"Elizabeth's passion for dance, vast experience, and strong reputation in the dance world makes her the perfect person to help take Bruce Wood Dance to the next level and inspire new audiences around the globe," says Gayle Halperin, executive director of Bruce Wood Dance, in the release. "We are thrilled to have her on board as we enter this exciting next chapter for the company. I know her experience across all aspects of dance will be invaluable as we continue to build on our successes, ensure the company’s longevity, and impact generations to come."

Led by artistic director Joy Bollinger, the company is renewing its mission to create unique and powerful programming focused on the human and societal issues that affect the world, a mission that Van Vleck will help expand.

The 2022-2023 season will start in Fort Worth with "Homecoming" on September 17, a one-night-only show at the W. E. Scott Theatre. The performance will feature two nationally acclaimed works by Bruce Wood — RED and Lovett!.

The company will head back to Dallas for its next production, "Awake," featuring the premiere of Dvořák Serenade by Lar Lubovitch, on November 18 and 19 at Moody Performance Hall. Lubovitch has been named “one of the ten best choreographers in the world” by The New York Times.

After a few months off, the company will pop up again at The Dallas Spring Arts Festival, co-produced by Bruce Wood Dance and The Dallas Conservatory. Kicking off Dallas Arts Month on April 8, 2023, the free, family-friendly festival at Klyde Warren Park features a diverse range of music and dance for all to enjoy.

Later that month will be "A Spring Concerto," featuring repertoire from Lar Lubovitch, on April 29, 2023 at Moody Performance Hall.

To round out the season, the company will put on three performances of "Grace" at Moody Performance Hall, June 9-11, 2023, featuring two world premieres: one by award-winning artist Ben Needham-Wood and one by Bruce Wood Dance artistic director Joy Bollinger.

For more information about Bruce Wood Dance and when tickets will go on sale, visit brucewooddance.org.