Women in STEM honored with eye-catching exhibition coming to 2 spots in Dallas

An innovative sculpture exhibit that made its debut at NorthPark Center in the spring of 2021 is coming back to Dallas in two separate presentations: #IfThenSheCan - The Exhibit will go on display this fall at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The exhibit as a whole is comprised of 120 3D-printed life-size statues featuring female STEM innovators who have protected wildlife, discovered galaxies, fought superbugs, choreographed robots, and more.

Fifty of the statues will be on display throughout the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden at the Dallas Arboretum from September 10 to December 31, while 40 more will be located throughout the Perot Museum's entrance plaza from early October to November 13.

Each statue will have a QR code with a link so that visitors can explore more about each woman and careers in the world of STEM.

According to a release, each woman selected for the exhibition was determined at a summit at the Perot Museum in 2019 through a rigorous process with a commitment to inspire the next generation.

The exhibit has traveled to and from the National Mall and Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C., been featured on NBC's Today Show, and has been included in STEM coursework in schools across the country via the digital IF/THEN Collection.

The display at the Dallas Arboretum will feature women working in careers in the fields of robotics, marine conservation, conservation photography, engineering, astrophysics, microbiology, ecology, and wildlife biology. It will include an array of in-person and virtual programs, an exhibit scavenger hunt activity, and sponsored school group visits throughout the fall.

“These statues align well with our Children’s Adventure Garden’s focus on teaching STEM in a practical and meaningful way," said Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, in a statement. "The powerful and successful women represented will only influence the many girls and boys who visit our garden who may be the next astrophysicist, engineer, or mathematician.”

The installation at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science highlights how a more diverse, more inclusive workforce will strengthen the world’s shared future. The statues displayed there include women working in the fields of engineering, geology, astrophysics, ocean conservation, neuroscience, cancer research, video game design, sports medicine, and more.

“As an extension of our partnership with IF/THEN and Lyda Hill Philanthropies, it is an honor to have these statues on display for Museum visitors to see as we inspire the next generation of women in STEM,” said Dr. Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum, in a statement. “Together, we’re elevating the careers and achievements of women in science, from prominent features throughout our permanent exhibits to our special digital programming, The Whynauts.”

IF/THEN is an initiative of the Lyda Hill Philanthropies designed to activate a culture shift among young girls to open their eyes to STEM careers. Lyda Hill Philanthropies partnered with the American Association for the Advancement of Science to select and manage the AAAS IF/THEN Ambassadors program, engaging high-profile role models to inspire middle school girls.