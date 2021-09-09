Dallas-Fort Worth theater eagerly takes back the stage for 2021-22 season

Following its 2021 streaming-only season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced that its 2021-2022 season will take place live and in person at the Dupree Theatre of the Irving Arts Center.

"Thanks to the generosity of our patrons, donors, and the Irving Arts Board, we were able to produce streamed shows that were positively received," says MainStage board of directors president Clayton Cunningham. "I speak for our entire organization when I say that we are ready to be back in the Dupree for a fully produced season of in-person performances in 2021-2022. The pandemic taught us lots of things, but most notably that there’s just nothing like live theater!"

The season opens in November 5-20, 2021, with A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine, a unique musical in which the first half of the show celebrates classic film by way of six musical ushers in a movie theater. The second half of the production pays homage to the hijinks and hilarity of the Marx Brothers. Michael Serrecchia is slated to direct.

Just in time for the holiday season, MainStage’s annual fundraiser tradition Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas returns for the fourth year for one weekend only, December 1-3, 2021. This year’s cabaret-style show will be co-hosted by DFW theater favorites Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman, and concludes with a holiday sing-along as well as auction and raffle opportunities.

Running January 21-February 5, 2022 is the winner of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Anna in the Tropics. Written by Nilo Cruz, this wistful and affecting work is set in 1929 in a Floridian Cuban American cigar factory. It’s a place where cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to read newspapers, poetry, and novels to the workers. Dennis Yslas directs.

For a bit of swashbuckling fun, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is a brightly colored, lighthearted take on the legendary tale of a hero of the people. It runs March 11-26, 2022 and will be directed by Andi Allen.

Matthew Barber’s play Enchanted April takes audiences on a journey under the Mediterranean sun, where four women clash, bond, and bloom. Adapted from the novel by Elizabeth Von Arnim and directed by Rose Anne Holman, it runs May 6-21, 2022.

The season concludes July 15-30, 2022, with the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and based on the film by Pedro Almodoìvar, the story follows a group of women in late 20th-century Madrid whose relationships with men lead to a tumultuous 48 hours of love, confusion, and passion. B.J. Cleveland directs.

The nonprofit MainStage will also be partnering with other organizations and producing additional shows at its downtown Irving space, MainStage 222.

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and are available for purchase now at www.irvingartscenter.com or by calling 972-252-2787. Season ticket buyers may add tickets to Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas for only $25. Single tickets to all performances on the 2021-2022 season will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center box office on October 1.