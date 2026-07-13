Musical Theater
Broadway Dallas launches intimate Club 909 cabaret shows at Fair Park
Broadway Dallas, which hosts the national tours of Broadway shows, is expanding its offerings with Club 909, an all-new cabaret concept at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
According to a release, the new venue, located in the Music Hall's transformed Crystal Terrace, will open with a performance by Grammy Award winner and Broadway star Reeve Carney, September 3-5.
It marks Broadway Dallas' first dedicated cabaret programming in the organization's 85-year history.
Carney is best known for originating the role of “Orpheus” in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. He is currently starring as “Jay Gatsby” in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
At Club 909, he will present “Reeve Carney: Broadway Divas," featuring his takes on Broadway's most iconic songs, selections from the Great American Songbook, and original music from his debut album, Youth Is Wasted.
Club 909 will be an intimate venue, seating only 200 guests per evening in a cabaret-style setting complete with full tableside service, including specialty drinks and chef-created light bites. The menu comes from Broadway Dallas' restaurant partner Culinaire.
In addition to the ticket price for the Club 909 show, a $30 food and beverage minimum will be charged per person.
Seating is general admission and includes table and bar seating. A limited number of reserved VIP seats are also available.
Seating is decided on the night of the show at the discretion of house management, the release says. Guests may be seated at shared tables with other attendees, and large parties may not be able to be seated together.
"Broadway Dallas has always believed that musical theater has the power to move, uplift, and connect us, and cabaret is one of the purest expressions of that power," said Ken Novice, President & CEO of Broadway Dallas, in a statement. "Club 909 gives us the opportunity to offer our audiences something deeply personal and intimate"
Tickets for the debut event, which go on sale on Friday, July 17, start at $75 and will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728.
A very limited number of VIP seats are also available and include a meet and greet with Carney.