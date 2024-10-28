Encore, Encore
Proposed new arts center would bring Broadway touring shows to Frisco
Far North Dallas residents might soon not have to drive all the way to Fair Park to see touring Broadway shows — that is, if a newly introduced proposal goes through.
The City of Frisco has announced plans to partner with the Prosper Independent School District (PISD) on a proposed Frisco Center for the Arts (FCFA) and collaborate with Broadway Across America/Broadway Dallas to create a "Broadway Frisco" series to reside in the facility.
The vision for the FCFA includes a 2,800-seat performance hall that's capable of accommodating Broadway and large touring and community productions, as well as a 300 to 400-seat community hall to be used primarily by Prosper ISD while also providing access to community organizations and events.
The proposed facility also includes support spaces, rehearsal areas, and visual arts creative spaces.
“The City of Frisco has envisioned a performing arts hall for two decades,” says Mayor Jeff Cheney in a release. “Last year, we discovered an opportunity to partner with the Prosper Independent School District on such a facility. We’re really excited about the possibilities. Ultimately, the decision to participate will be up to Frisco voters if the proposed project is placed on a ballot by the City Council in 2025.”
School spirit
On October 21, PISD Board of Trustees were provided a report about the proposed partnership.
“We are excited about the possibility of partnering with the City of Frisco to provide a world-class educational opportunity for our students," says Dr. Holly Ferguson, Prosper ISD Superintendent of Schools, in the same release. "This collaboration would allow our teachers and students to produce campus and district concerts, musicals, and theatrical productions while also participating in Broadway-level productions with outside partners."
The City of Frisco has finalized a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Broadway Across America/Broadway Dallas, which would be the presenter of touring Broadway shows at the new facility as an annual "Broadway Frisco" series. (See Broadway Dallas' current season here.)
“Reflecting the population growth and interest in arts and culture across North Texas, we look forward to creating a new Broadway Frisco series for the community while we continue to present Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park and the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” says Broadway Dallas president Ken Novice.
More than seven square miles of Prosper ISD is located within the City of Frisco. More than 2,900 PISD students currently live in the City of Frisco. A location for the proposed facility has not been determined; however, it will be built within overlapping boundaries.
The timeline
The City of Frisco has been studying the possibility of a new center for the arts for more than six years and has completed several studies and assessments to support the future planning of the project.
On September 17, 2024, Theatre Projects and Keen Independent Research presented the findings of Phase 1 to City Council.
City of Frisco City Council has authorized a 10-month continued project planning process (Phase 2), led by Theatre Projects in collaboration with Turner & Townsend Heery.
A Community Engagement Session will take place November 2024, with the City Council presentation scheduled for January 2025 and a final presentation set for July 2025.
The FCFA, as proposed, has a total maximum project budget of $340 million. Prosper ISD intends to contribute $100 million from its 2023 Performing Arts Center bond funds. The City of Frisco is considering private and philanthropic funding sources, which would not increase property taxes, should voters approve the proposed facility.
More information about the project status is available here.