Season Announcement
Dallas Children's Theater magical 2024-25 season lets imagination soar
Dallas Children's Theater, the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, has revealed the lineup for its 2024-25 season — the 41st season for this institution founded in 1984.
Samantha Turner, who was appointed DCT's executive director last summer, says in a statement that “There’s something for everyone here at DCT, which is reflected in the wide variety of topics and stories we are telling onstage."
“At DCT, we believe in empowering young minds to explore experiences outside their own in an environment that fosters kindness and understanding,” Turner says. "It’s our mission to empower and inspire each child that steps foot in our theater, whether it’s their first time experiencing live theater or their 10th performance.”
The season kicks off in September with the timely and topical Grace For President, an adaptation of the book by Kelly DiPucchio.
Grace is a young girl who decides to run for third-grade class president after learning there has never been a female president. Join Grace and her classmates as they learn about the election process, freedom, and the importance of being true to yourself. It runs September 28-October 20, 2024.
A beloved holiday tradition returns as A Charlie Brown Christmas reunites the Peanuts gang on the DCT stage. The Baker Theater will be transformed into a skating rink as Vince Guaraldi’s iconic holiday music is performed live. It runs November 23-December 22, 2024.
Follow Pete the Cat on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure from deep under the sea to Paris' enchanting streets as he helps his new pal Jimmy conquer second-grade art in a sweet story of friendship and acceptance. A DCT premiere directed by Ali Betsill, it runs January 25-February 23, 2025.
In a special limited-engagement, Lightwire Theater presents Dino-Light, a visually stunning, glow-in-the-dark adventure that has been praised by audiences all over the world for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance. Lightwire Theater was featured as a semi-finalist on season 7 of NBC’s America's Got Talent. It runs March 28-30, 2025.
Get ready to dive into a thrilling journey in the larger-than-life play James and the Giant Peach, based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel.
Witness the magic that changes James’ life and join him and his newfound friends as they travel the world in a giant peach on an extraordinary quest for freedom, happiness, and a better life. It runs April 19-May 24, 2025.
"We know that many of our families are multi-generational," says Turner. "Some grandparents and parents saw James and the Giant Peach on our stage when they were young, and now they can experience it again with new eyes by bringing their own children and grandchildren.”
Attendees of DCT shows can take part in special pre- and post-performance activities, such as meeting with Santa before A Charlie Brown Christmas. Families can extend the experience with thought-provoking discussion guides provided after each show, helping parents explore topics and themes covered in the performance with their children.
In addition to its professional shows, DCT also offers a broad array of academy classes for children of all ages and abilities.
Tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale. To learn more about the shows and to purchase individual or season tickets, head here.