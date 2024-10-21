Easy Rider News
Museum with largest collection of motorcycles opens in Farmers Branch
A museum dedicated to motorcycles has found a home: The Haas Moto Museum, which contains one of the largest private motorcycle collections in the world, will open in Farmers Branch in a former vending machine warehouse at 4301 N. Beltwood Pkwy. According to a release, it'll celebrate its opening weekend November 9-10.
Haas Moto Museum represents a fulfillment of a promise to protect the legacy of motorcycle collector, adventurer, and innovator Bobby Haas, who with his partner Stacey Mayfield amassed one of the largest private collections of motorcycles in the world.
The 230-bike collection boasts historical treasures ranging from 1899 to present day, including a 1938 Brough Superior and a pristine1929 Majestic (500cc), to rare racers that have either competed on board tracks or set world records.
It also contains 60 custom bikes from builders such as Craig Rodsmith, Max Hazan, and Cristian Sosa.
Haas, a former venture capitalist and author, and Mayfield started the collection in 2016. Most recently, it was located in Dallas’ Design District. When Haas passed away in 2021, the museum was forced to close and the collection’s future was in jeopardy.
“After Bobby’s sudden passing, there was a period of uncertainty in regard to keeping the collection and the team together,” says Stacey Mayfield, who remains the Museum’s director. “Fortunately, the continuance of the museum has been secured through a partnership with a group of investors who appreciate the history, passion and legacy we have worked so tirelessly to create."
At 25,000 square feet, the new space is not only larger, but incorporates new features including a 10,000 square-foot shop for Sparky Williamson, the museum’s chief engineer, and custom builder Craig Rodsmith. The glass-enclosed space allows visitors to see the motorcycle restoration and maintenance process in real time. The museum plans to hold classes on those processes in the shop space starting in 2025.
In addition to the museum and shop, Haas Moto Museum also houses the Biker Boy shop that showcases Bobby Haas’ extensive photography books, merchandise, gifts, and leather goods such as the coffee table book, The Motorcycle, which chronicles the 13 decades of motorcycle history housed at the Haas Moto Museum.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for under 12, veterans, military, and first responders. Tickets are available now for opening weekend festivities and beyond at haasmotomuseum.com. Tours will be held, along with light bites, plus beverages from Motokofe, a unique mobile espresso bar.