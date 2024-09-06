Ch-Ch-Changes
New budget looks to bump WaterTower Theatre from longtime Addison home
A week after WaterTower Theatre abruptly laid off its associate producer, Elizabeth Kensek, the theater company has provided some insight into the financial and structural conditions that prompted the decision.
In an email titled "Can we talk for a moment?" — notably signed by WTT's director of audience and benefactor development, Brian Gonzales, and not by producing artistic director Shane Peterman — the mass communication sent on September 6 lays out the proposed future for the company and hints at changes for its current home, the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre.
"On May 28th, the Town of Addison received [a] proposed plan from a firm in New England to increase programming at the theatre center. The changes in this plan carry a structural shift that severely cuts funding to WTT (40% less than previous seasons) along with directing WTT to completely vacate the offices, box office, props, costume, scene shop, and other areas of the building starting October 1st of this year."
Gonzales reiterates that this means WTT is "having to move to new offices, change our business model, and greatly reduce our ranks…quickly!"
The firm Gonzales refers to is Odyssey Associates, which advises on fundraising and strategy for arts and culture organizations and initiatives. Beginning in January 2024, the consulting firm gathered information to produce the Addison Theatre Study, which was presented at a city council meeting on May 28, 2024.
If you're curious, we've linked the entire study here.
Among the proposals are redistributing the building's programming, with WTT providing one-third and equally splitting the remaining two-thirds between "town-curated performances" and additional resident companies and renters.
Another section worth noting shows how space is currently allocated in the facility, with the recommendation to make the spaces Gonzales listed in his email available to all users and renters, and install Town of Addison employees in the reception area and theater offices.
Graphic courtesy of Odyssey Associates
The study also show us WTT's total funding from the town for fiscal years 2019-2023.
Graphic courtesy of Odyssey Associates
The three main goals recommended in the study are to reallocate resources, develop a clear brand identity for the building (aka moving away from WaterTower Theatre branding), and increase "lit nights" from 72 to 150.
Now back to that email from WTT, which reveals itself to ultimately be a plea for North Texas Giving Day, the annual period in September where DFW residents are encouraged to donate to area nonprofits.
These donations are often matched by corporations and private donors, and WTT reveals that it does have an unnamed someone who's willing to match funds through September 19, to "help us reach our goal of $25,000."
Gonzales reiterates that WaterTower Theatre will continue to perform at the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre, closing with, "WaterTower Theatre will remain constant...we just need to email you from a different room now."
The next Town of Addison city council meeting is scheduled for September 10 and will be livestreamed here.