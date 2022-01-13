Overturned truck completely blocks freeway south of downtown Dallas

If you're considering driving anywhere near downtown Dallas, maybe consider somewhere else. There's a major traffic alert, with an overturned 18-wheeler that has screwed up I-45 in both directions.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:53 am, just south of I-30.

According to DFW Scanner, Dallas Fire Rescue and the Dallas Police Department are working an accident in which an overturned 18-wheeler is impacting all northbound and southbound lanes.

The truck is stretched completely across the entire southbound freeway, and its cab is resting in the northbound lanes.

TxDOT's website notes that police are forcing all motorists to exit Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard/S.M. Wright Freeway.

Motorists stuck in traffic say that Dallas police officers have been walking through the traffic jam and asking car by car if they're okay.

According to CBS, the big rig's front load appeared to be broken into several pieces.

Traffic is anticipated to be backed up for much of the day.