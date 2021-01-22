PayPal axes fundraiser by infamous Frisco Capitol protestor Jenna Ryan

Frisco's finest Jenna Ryan, the real estate agent who was arrested for participating in the January 6 riot on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., will no longer be able to accept donations on PayPal.

The company shut her down on January 21 after she tried to collect funds to pay for her legal costs and other bills that have accumulated since January 6.

Ryan is one of a half dozen Texans who've drawn the attention of the FBI for their participation in the riot. She was arrested on January 15 and has been charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

On January 21, she shared a link on Twitter to a PayPal account seeking donations. "I am accepting donations to pay legal fees and losses due to my arrest and charges by the FBI," she tweeted.

"I was set up on fundly but they shut me down saying I'm a racist. So now I'm on PayPal where I've been for many years. It’s safer." she said.

A PayPal spokesperson said that the company does allow fundraising for legal defense purposes, but Ryan's fundraiser apparently violated their policies.

"PayPal thoroughly reviews accounts, and if we learn that funds are used for anything other than legal defense, the account will be subject to immediate closure," the spokesperson told CBS. "We can confirm that the account in question has been closed."

Ryan said she's been on PayPal for 20 years. "I was canceled with no warning or anything," she said, and suggested that "people that have patriotic beliefs that are different from places like PayPal will need their own system of money and commerce."

Ryan has become one of the more notorious attendees of the Capitol riot, thanks to videos and photos she shared of herself traveling on a private plane to Washington, DC, posing in front of a smashed window, and documenting her entry into the Capitol. Following her arrest, she gave interviews to media asking President Donald Trump for a pardon, against the advice of her attorney.