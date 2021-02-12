White House chooses Fair Park for vaccine center and more Dallas news

In this roundup of Dallas city news, there's some good developments on the COVID-19 vaccine front. There's a new center to help youth, and an opportunity to sit in on an affordable housing zoom. The State Fair of Texas wants your thoughts and feelings. And it's gonna be cold.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

It's cold

A cold front like Dallas hasn't seen in 30 years will transpire this weekend, with daytime highs never surpassing freezing, and temperatures hitting single digits at night. The coldest will be on Monday and Tuesday, but there's also a chance of snow on Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Electricity companies and emergency responders anticipate a big uptick in demand. Time to turn down the thermostat and pile on the hoodies.

Youth Support Center

A new Youth Support Center has opened in East Dallas at Juliette Fowler Communities, to help youth escape or avoid sex trafficking and exploitation. Partially funded by a grant through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and administered through The Office of the Governor’s Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Youth project, the program can serve at least 25 youth, male and female, ages 12-24, in its first year. Services will include counseling, coaching, mentorships, educational & life skills programming, clothing, emergency food, and toiletries.

The 3,000+ square-foot center has a kitchen, social space, laundry room, bathrooms with showers, and rooms of various sizes for classes, private offices, therapy sessions, wellness programs, community center, exercise equipment, and pool. Referrals to the program will come through law enforcement, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, and Traffick911 as well as other city partners. The program had a soft opening in the fall and currently has five participants. Fowler is known as a community for senior living, but was founded 128 years ago as an orphanage.

Vaccines, free rides in FW

Trinity Metro and Tarrant County are teaming up to provide free rides to customers who are traveling to COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning February 15. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an agreement to pay up to $50,000 to support the complimentary rides. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says the agreement includes trips on all Trinity Metro services, including those operated by Catholic Charities. Current vaccination sites are the Tarrant County Resource Connection, served by bus routes 3 and 25, and the Hurst Conference Center, which is served by a modified route 23.

Vaccines, big new center

The White House has partnered with the state of Texas to build three new major Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs): in Dallas, Arlington, and Houston. The CVCs will be at Fair Park in Dallas; AT&T Stadium in Arlington; and NRG Stadium in Houston. Together, these sites will be capable of administering more than 10,000 shots in arms a day.

Women Build Dallas panel

The public is invited to sit in a Women Build Dallas Virtual Panel Discussion on Tuesday February 16th at 10 am featuring several Dallas leaders currently serving on Dallas Habitat’s Women Build Dallas committee. The panel will share how to get involved with the Habitat Women Build Dallas Initiative as they seek to provide safe, decent, affordable homes for Dallas families. You can register for the event online.

State Fair survey

The 2021 State Fair of Texas is in planning mode and cares about what you think. They invite you to share not only your thoughts but also your feelings about their plans via an online survey at BigTex.com/2021Survey. Would you feel comfortable attending a large event? What kind of cleaning do you expect? They also ask how old you are, your income, ethnicity, and other demographic data. If the 2021 fair does happen, it'll be September 24 through October 17.