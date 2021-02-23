This Dallas neighbor clocks in as one of hardest-working U.S. cities

A number of giant employers — including ExxonMobil, Fluor, Kimberly-Clark, Michaels, and NEC Corp. of America — call Irving home. Irving appears to be a giant when it comes to hard-working people, too.

A study released February 22 by personal finance website WalletHub ranks Irving the fifth-hardest-working city in the U.S. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows nearly three-fourths of Irving residents 16 and over are in the workforce; their average daily commute lasts 24 minutes. Around 240,000 people live in Irving.

Other Dallas-Fort Worth cities in the top 20 are Plano (No. 11), Dallas (No. 13), Fort Worth (No. 16), Garland (No. 18), and Arlington (No. 20). Other Texas cities in the top 20 are Austin (No. 7) and Corpus Christi (No. 9).

Anchorage, Alaska, tops the list.

To determine which cities outwork the rest of the U.S., WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Those metrics include average hours worked per week, employment rate, average commute time, and share of workers with multiple jobs.

The MetroTex Association of Realtors must have gotten the memo about Irving’s status as a hard-working city. The group plans to relocate from Dallas to new headquarters it plans to build in Irving.

In a similar move, Neighborly, the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands (such as Molly Maid and Mr. Handyman), said in October that it planned to open a second headquarters in Irving this year. By 2026, Neighborly plans to employ more than 200 people in Irving.

“Irving’s connectivity and accessibility to world-class talent make our community a top contender for business and were key factors in Neighborly’s real estate decision,” Beth Bowman, president and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership, said in a release.

It's not surprising that Austin also secured a top-10 spot on the list. The Capitol City has become a magnet for relocation of technology companies and high-profile businesses like Tesla.