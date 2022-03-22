Methodist Health System has been caring for its Oak Cliff neighbors for more than 90 years, and now it's expanding care in the area with a brand-new primary care facility that can treat the entire family.

Located at 803 Davis St., suite 101, the new clinic is staffed by Kensey Saltarelli, MD and Kyle Oholendt, MD, both of whom are double board certified in pediatrics and internal medicine. This means you can keep everyone in the family healthy, from newborns to grandparents, all in one care space.

"Living in the neighborhood myself, I don't like to leave, especially now that I have a new baby," says Dr. Saltarelli, who previously treated patients at the Lovers Lane clinic in the Park Cities. "Now people can stay close to home. And once parents start bringing in their kids, hopefully they will want to establish themselves as patients while they're there."

Dr. Oholendt previously practiced in Cedar Hill, which is about 20 minutes south.

"This is such a cool, revitalizing area," Dr. Oholendt says, "and there is such a need for primary care, and especially pediatrics. We are very much looking forward to providing care to the whole spectrum of life in the neighborhood."

He and Dr. Saltarelli each have experience working at Golden Cross Academic Clinic, where they teach residents and help provide care to a large uninsured and underinsured population in Oak Cliff.

"So while the clinic is new to the neighborhood, we as doctors are very familiar with and connected to the resources available and the population in the area," says Dr. Saltarelli.

It's a future goal of Dr. Oholendt's to eventually have Methodist residents rotate through the clinic, gaining great experience treating a newborn one appointment and then an elderly patient the next.

Both doctors also have privileges in the newborn nursery at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, so they are able to provide care from the first day of life and then continue caring for them in clinic as they grow.

"We love doing this, both because it is so much fun to be there from the beginning but also it helps us make sure we don't miss anything," she adds. "We can help set families up for success while they transition from hospital to home."

The new clinic spans 4,200 square feet and features eight treatment rooms. Visit here for more information and to make an appointment.