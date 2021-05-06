Major freeway will shut down on east side of Dallas this weekend

There's a major freeway closure taking place this weekend on the east side of Dallas: All lanes of I-30, both eastbound and westbound, will be closed on Saturday May 8, at Galloway Avenue, out by Mesquite.

In addition to the mainlanes on I-30, full closures of the Galloway Avenue overpass at I-30 and certain I-30/I-635 direct connectors will also be required.

This is relevant for those planning a trip to area destinations such as Town East Mall in Mesquite, Lake Ray Hubbard by Rockwall, and the Buc-ee's by Royse City. Not to mention those making a longer trip to more distant locations such as Texarkana and Little Rock, Arkansas, all requiring passage on I-30. You're all on notice.

The closures are part of the 635 East Project, and are being initiated in order to perform beam settings at Galloway Avenue over I-30.

The closures begin at 8 pm on Saturday, and will remain closed until Sunday, May 9 at noon.

Detours are as follows:

I-30 mainlane closure

Traffic going eastbound will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 56A prior to Gus Thomasson Road.

Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 57 at Northwest Drive.

Westbound I-30 direct connector to southbound I-635

DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will use Exit 57 and the westbound I-30 frontage road. From there, drivers will head north on Galloway Avenue toward Oates Drive, where they can turn right to use the entrance ramp to southbound I-635.

Westbound I-30 direct connector to northbound I-635

DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will use Exit 57 and the westbound I-30 frontage road. From there, drivers will head north on Galloway Avenue toward the I-635 intersection to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635

Southbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30

DETOUR: Southbound I-635 drivers will use Exit 7B and the U-turn lane at Town East Boulevard to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp



Northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30

DETOUR: Northbound I-635 drivers will still use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp

Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30

DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway

Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. In other words, maybe this is not the weekend to hit Town East Mall.

All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.



The 635 East Project is an 11-mile update of Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, new frontage roads along the corridor, and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30.