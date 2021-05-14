DART riders still required to wear masks and more Dallas news

This roundup of Dallas news includes an update on face masks, a new high-rise in Oak Lawn, a new crop of police recruits, and a tidbit for those who live in Collin County.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Masks on DART

The CDC may have lifted mask requirements for vaccinated people, but if you're riding DART, that won't matter.

The Transportation Security Administration has extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through September 13. That includes Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), who will continue to require a CDC-approved face mask, worn over the mouth and nose, by passengers and operators at all times while on DART vehicles or properties including buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, at DART stations, on platforms, in buildings, and on-board the Dallas Streetcar.

Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law. Failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal, and passengers may be subject to federal penalties.

Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles, and Dallas streetcars and will continue to be available to all passengers.

If a DART passenger is concerned with someone not wearing a mask, they can contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, or use the "DART Say Something" app.

Oak Lawn churn

At its May 12 meeting, the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a plan by developer PegasusAblon to build two high-rise buildings in the Oak Lawn neighborhood, at Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton Street. The project includes two residential towers, up to 20 stories tall, which will add more than 400 apartments to the area.

The properties were sold to PegasusAblon by Caven Enterprises, which owns Cedar Springs bars Station 4, JR's Bar & Grill, and Sue Ellen's. Caven will continue to operate the bars, which will be woven into the larger project with a pocket park and 70-foot waterfall.

New crop of cops

The Dallas Police Academy is graduating 25 new recruits on May 14 at 10:30 am. The ceremony will be streamed live on the DPD's Facebook page.

Collin Appraisal Review Board candidates

Applications are now being accepted for appointment to the Collin Appraisal Review Board, a citizen board that rules on taxpayer protests of property appraisals made by CollinCAD.

To be considered, an applicant must be a resident of Collin County and must have resided in the county for at least the past two years. The appointments run for a two-year term, and would begin as soon as possible, ending December 31, 2022.

Members are required to attend training sessions, and are compensated per-diem for meetings and reimbursed for expenses. Hearings are usually held one week per month throughout the year, but the board works full-time during spring and summer, when protests peak.

Applications must be submitted to Local Administrative District Judge Emily Miskel through the CAD Taxpayer Liaison Officer and must be received by May 26.