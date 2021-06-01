This is the hottest job in Dallas for college grads, says new study

Are you a newly minted college grad searching for an in-demand job in Dallas? If you're a sales manager, you're in luck.

A study published May 27 by RentCafé, a platform for apartment rentals, shows the hottest job in Dallas for college grads is sales manager. RentCafé based its list of hot jobs on two factors: median pay and jobs per 1,000.

The median pay for sales managers in Dallas is $151,350, and the rate of jobs per 1,000 is 3.40.

Next on the list for Dallas is software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester. Median pay is $111,180 and rate of jobs per 1,000 is 14.63.

Rounding out the top 10 jobs in Dallas, RentCafe identifies:

3. Information security analyst (median wage: $117,480)

4. Medical and health services manager (median wage: $113,770)

5. Computer systems analyst (median wage: $103,130)

6. Aerospace engineers (median wage: $128,460)

7. Nurse practitioners (median wage: $116,740)

8. Sales engineers (median wage: $117,450)

9. Management analysts (median wage: $98,740)

10. Administrative services and facilities managers (median wage: $105,480)

Overall, one Texas city — Austin — “is the number one Texas hub for hot jobs right now,” RentCafé says. Austin ranks ninth for hot jobs per 1,000 for 2021 college graduates; San Jose, California, tops the list.

As identified by RentCafé, here are the five hottest jobs in Austin for college grads:

Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester College education administrator Database administrator and architect Information security analyst Administrative services and facilities manager

Elsewhere in Texas, the hottest jobs are:

Houston

Petroleum engineer Sales manager Computer systems analyst Geoscientist Medical and health services manager

San Antonio

Medical and health services manager Software developer / software quality assurance analyst and tester Sales manager Computer systems analyst Nurse practitioner

What are the best U.S. metros for graduates right now? Madison, Wisconsin and Durham, North Carolina, RentCafe says.

"Home to the University of Wisconsin and an emerging tech hub, Madison is a great option for computer, management, and marketing professionals as well as industrial engineers, much like Durham," the report says. "However, as part of the Research Triangle, Durham is also an attractive option for those kicking off careers as medical and health services managers."