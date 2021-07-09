Going outside the Loop might be risky per this Dallas news roundup

This roundup of Dallas news is event-driven. There's a partial freeway closure, a charity event, and a podcast event. There's also good news for students of Dallas College.

Here's what's happening in Dallas this week:

Freeway shutter

If you're thinking about venturing outside the Loop, this is not the weekend: The 635 freeway will have another closure this weekend, although it's only in the westbound direction and it's only at one exit, so keep your shirt on.

All lanes of westbound 635 at Royal Lane and Miller Road will be closed on July 9-10. The closure is required to perform a partial bridge demo of the Royal Lane overpass bridge.

The Royal Lane cross street at I-635 will also be closed. Eastbound 635 at Royal Lane will still be open, but it'll be down to one lane, both nights.

Part 1 is Friday night, starting at 8 pm and ending at 8 am on Saturday morning.

Part 2 is Saturday night, ending at 10 am on Sunday morning.

Dallas College

Dallas College will reopen the food pantries at each of its seven campuses on July 12.

Campus pantries were first introduced in 2019 to help support basic student and community needs. They were shut down during COVID-19, but have now been restocked and are ready to serve students and communities again.

"We are so excited about re-opening the pantries on each campus to give our students the opportunity to receive basic needs and food," says a statement from the college. "It is much larger than providing a meal here and there. It’s about breaking that cycle by removing the barriers so students can reach their educational goals and be self-sustaining."

Jeff Fest

On Sunday July 11, a concert called "Jeff Fest" will raise funds for Jeff Saenz, a Dallas musician and studio owner who is recovering from a near fatal electric shock. Saenz came into contact with a 400-volt city power line that fell in his yard, and was badly hurt, enduring third- and fourth-degree burns on more than 25 percent of his body.

Saenz, who played in a number of bands before opening Modern Electric recording studio, is recovering in the hospital, where he's undergone six surgeries including the amputation of his lower left arm and his entire right arm.

Jeff Fest will include performances by Cauthen, David Ramirez, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Jonathan Tyler, Thomas Csorba, and Sir Woman, on two stages at The Double Wide in Dallas. Donations can also be made at www.jeffsaenzrecoveryproject.com.

Podcast time

A podcast that's all about the Latino Cultural Center will take place on July 13 at 12:30 pm. "Dallas Love Field's Lead with Love" will bring together three guests to discuss the center and its impact on the arts and Latino artists.

Guests include: Veletta Forsythe Lill, founding executive director of the Dallas Arts District Benjamin Espino, general manager of the Latino Cultural Center; and Viola Delgado, studio and public artist.

Dallas Love Field's Lead With Love show/podcast was launched on June 1. It's a 30-minute conversation between two to three people discussing how leadership, diversity, inclusion, and local culture make a difference in the community. It airs every other Tuesday on Love Field's Facebook page and YouTube Live. Recorded podcasts are available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Pandora.