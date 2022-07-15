Beto O'Rourke to host concert in Dallas after his convention keynote speech

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is hosting a "Bands with Beto" concert headlined by Texas native Jackie Venson, in downtown Dallas, following a speech he'll make at the Texas Democratic Convention, which is taking place in Dallas this weekend.

The concert will start at approximately 9 pm at Jaxon Beer Garden at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas.

O'Rourke just achieved a campaign milestone: According to a release, his camapign has raised a record-breaking $27.63 million from more than half a million contributions between February 20 and June 30.

More than 98.9 percent of the over 511,000 contributions came in online, with teachers pitching in more times than any other occupation. Teaching isn't exactly the best paid profession. The average contribution was $54.

This means that the Beto for Texas campaign has raised more in one reporting period than any state-level candidate in Texas history.

Other records broken including a historic 78,000 volunteers, who knocked on more than 105,500 doors in June alone, and made more than one million calls to Texans during the same month. Many big numbers.

"I'm grateful for everyone who helped us raise $27.63 million in just over four months as we support the powerful work of our organizers and more than 78,000 volunteers," O'Rourke said in a statement. "We’re receiving support from people in every part of Texas who want to work together to ensure our state moves beyond Greg Abbott’s extremism and finally leads in great jobs, world class schools, the ability to see a doctor, keeping our kids safe and protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care and future."

In the 2020 Presidential election, Democratic candidates rejected donations from political action campaigns (PACs) to show they aren't beholden to corporate interests and instead represent us, the little guy — a trend pioneered by Barack Obama in 2008.

Polls show the race for Texas governor is tightening, with Greg Abbott's approval down nine points since the spring. Abbott's abortion rulings are especially poorly received, with only 13 percent of voters agreeing with his ban on abortion in cases of rape, and a mere 11 percent agreeing with his ban on abortion in cases of incest.

O'Rourke is about to kick off Drive For Texas, a 49-day tour stretching for 5,600 miles that will take him to every part of Texas this summer, with 70 public events in more than 65 Texas counties. A list of Drive for Texas events can be found here, and includes stops in Frisco on August 13, and Denton on September 7.

He'll be in Dallas on Friday July 15 to give the keynote speech at the Texas Democratic Convention which is taking place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center July 15-16.