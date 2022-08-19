Tiger cub found in home during arrest of mediocre Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy

A baby tiger cub was found on August 17 in the Dallas home of a mediocre rapper named Trapboy Freddy, real name Devarius Dontez Moore.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshals took the 30-year-old into custody on Wednesday on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and found the baby tiger in a cage.

It's illegal to have a tiger as a pet in Dallas. It's also cruel to keep a wild animal in a cage.

Dallas Animal Services was summoned and took possession of the animal which is now in the custody of Texas Parks and Wildlife.

His initial appearance is slated for Friday August 19 at 10 am before U.S. Magistrate Judge David L. Horan.

Fox 4 notes that the rapper has a criminal history including unlawful carry of a firearm, assault, drug possession, and multiple probation violations. His Instagram page is loaded with typical thug images such as him sitting at a table with piles of cash.

According to NBC DFW, Moore lives at 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane, in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.

He's not listed on DCAD as a homeowner, so that means he's a renter. All that money and doesn't even own his own home. Based on DCAD records, it looks like the home he's renting is owned by Huang Rong Sheng Lin & Li Qi Hong, who reside at 5806 Ray St in El Cerrito, California — out-of-state investors with no current ties or commitment to the area.

One Instagram photo shows him with what would seem to be the tiger cub on a leash. The photo tags an Instagram page called Cool Money Kennels, which breeds all your thug favorites — "Frenchies, bullies, bulldogs, stud/pups." The CEO is listed as, surprise surprise, Trapboy Freddy.

He seems to like to show his "manhood" by dominating animals; his Facebook page has photos of him holding a huge cobra snake.