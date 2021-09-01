This Dallas neighbor scores spot among top family-friendly suburbs in U.S.

Coppell is on the map as a great place to live.

Niche.com already ranks the Dallas neighbor as the top suburb in Texas. Now, Realtor.com has put Coppell toward the top of its new list of the best family-friendly suburbs in the U.S.

Coppell appears at No. 4 in the Realtor.com ranking. The only other Texas suburb to make the list is Tomball, outside Houston, which lands at No. 5.

In light of the lifestyle changes brought about with the COVID-19 pandemic, Realtor.com decided to crunch the data to come up with a list of the top 11 family-friendly suburbs where parents would actually want to live. Realtor.com looked at the country’s 11 largest cities, then picked suburbs in each metro area with a population of at least 10,000.

Among the factors Realtor.com considered are percentage of children living in each suburb, local school rankings, the number of family-friendly businesses (like day care centers), commute times, and the presence of restaurants, bars, and activities.

Denville, New York, a suburb of New York City, tops the list.

Realtor.com calls fourth-ranked Coppell “a good option for families looking to spread out but still be near the big city.” Its population is around 43,000.

“Outdoor activities abound, including kayaking on the Trinity River and walking the trails at Coppell Nature Park,” Realtor.com says. “Parents of aspiring naturalists should also be sure to check out the Biodiversity Education Center inside the park. Families can pick up free activity kits or participate in other hands-on education programs.”

The website also cites the newly built Coppell Arts Center, and the kids’ story times and adults’ book club at the local library.

Realtor.com describes the fifth-ranked Houston suburb of Tomball as “a prime spot for families, with a small-town feel but big-city perks.” Its population sits close to 12,300.

The website notes the numerous eateries and festivals you can enjoy at Old Town Tomball on Main Street, along with the suburb’s hike-and-bike trails and railroad depot museum.