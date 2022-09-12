Dallas police seek info on SUV that killed bicyclist in hit-and-run

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a man who was riding his bicycle.

The police have not released information on the identity of the victim.

The accident took place in far southeast Dallas on September 11 at about 7 am and was caught on video by a Ring device from a nearby homeowner.

The man was riding his bike southbound in the 12900 block of Kleberg Road, a four-lane road, when he was hit.

The video shows him riding in the right lane. First, he's passed by a dark SUV. Next, the video shows a white SUV, being driven at a higher rate of speed. The actual impact is hidden behind a tree, but the video records the sound, which is severe enough to rouse the three dogs in the homeowner's driveway who all go to the edge of the yard and start barking.

According to a release from the police department, when the victim was hit, he was thrown a significant distance into the grassy area next to the roadway.

The video shows the brake lights of the suspect's SUV turn red and the SUV stops. A person in dark clothing can be seen exiting the SUV and going over to the area where the bicyclist is. The driver returns to the vehicle, goes back to the victim, and then goes back to the SUV. The video ends.

The release says that the suspect drives off without helping the bicyclist.

Kleberg Road is a four-lane road that's the main drag of Kleberg, a neighborhood outside I-20 and north of Seagoville.

The police ask anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or recognizes the SUV or has any information about the crash to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov. The case number is 165437-2022.