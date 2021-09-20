Dallas police seek suspect ID in bank account fraud against elderly lady

The Dallas Police Department is seeking help in identifying a person of interest in the exploitation of an elderly person.

The crime took place on August 18 at about 12:30 pm, when the person of interest in the photo above went to 5981 Arapaho Rd. and obtained $13,500 in cash from an elderly woman who was the victim of a bank account fraud scam.

The woman received a phone call from an unknown suspect who claimed to work for Bank of America.

The unknown suspect on the phone convinced the victim that her bank account had been hacked and compromised, and asked the victim to withdraw $13,500.00 in cash and deposit the cash into a different account at another bank.

When the victim was unable to find the bank to deposit the cash, the person of interest in the photo above went to her home to get the money.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo or has any information related to this offense is asked to contact Detective Russell Stephens of the Financial Investigations Unit at 214-671-3454 or russell.stephens@dallascityhall.com; reference case number 149239-2021.