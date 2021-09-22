Dallas police seek info on shooting in Deep Ellum in which 2 died

The Dallas Police Department is seeking information on a shooting that took place in Deep Ellum last weekend, one that resulted in two deaths.

Witnesses say that the incident was a chaotic event with more than one shooter.

According to the DPD, it took place on Sunday, September 19 at approximately 12:42 am, when officers working in Deep Ellum heard gunshots from a gathering at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Main Street, in which at least six people were shot. The victims were between 15 and 30 years old.

Four had non-life-threatening injuries, but two have died.

Police saw Kenneth Walker, an 18-year-old Black male, fall to the ground from a gunshot wound to the stomach, and a gun fell from his hand. They also saw Lathaniel Pearson, a 19-year-old Black male, pointing a gun, and ordered him to drop it.

Pearson dropped the gun and fled, and an officer chased him on foot. He was caught and arrested.

When the police returned to the intersection where the shooting occurred, they discovered several other victims who had been shot. That included a second victim, Darryus Rice, a 19-year-old Black male, who was shot in the head.

Walker was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital; Rice died several hours later, also at the hospital.

Pearson was interviewed and arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon for firing his weapon into the crowd but others fired weapons during the shooting.

The circumstances and cause of the incident are still under investigation. The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Jake Morgan, #9739, at 214-671-3630 or email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 169891-2021.