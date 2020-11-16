Dallas rapper killed, 2 more shot including one rapper-dentist

A spiral of shootings has impacted three rappers in Dallas, resulting in two injuries and one high-profile death.

The spree started on November 11, when 28-year-old Dallas rapper Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was gunned down and killed on I-35.

According to TMZ, Mo3 left a friend's house in the morning and saw that he was being followed. He drove onto I-35 northbound but got caught in traffic and smashed his car. He got out of his car and ran, but his pursuer chased and shot him in the back of the head. A bystander was also shot and injured.

Mo3 was best known for a 2019 remix of the song "Errybody," with rapper Boosie Badazz. But his death earned international attention because someone driving by took video of him lying on the freeway, being administered CPR, in broad daylight.

Boosie Badazz was shot two days later after attending a vigil for Mo3.

The vigil took place in downtown Dallas on November 13. Boosie, aka Torrence Hatch Jr., was shot in the leg.

Noble’s manager told NBC DFW that the cause of the shootings was "jealousy."

Meanwhile, on November 12, a Dallas rapper who is also a dentist was the victim of a shooting: "Dr. Rose," aka Jerret Rosenborough, said he was shot multiple times while leaving his office.

Rosenborough stated on Instagram that his incident was not related to the Mo3 shooting:

"My situation is completely unrelated to death of Mo3, in fact I'm a fan of Mo3," his Instagram post said. "It hurts my heart to think a small portion of my city would think that I would join in on the controversy. I’m a public figure, the work ethic and love that I put into my patients and community speaks volumes. On Thursday, November 12th, I was shot multiple times while leaving my office. I am very grateful to be able to say that I am recovering well with my family. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery during this time. My office staff is working on reaching out to my patients to update them on next steps. I want to thank everyone who prayed for me and my family, and to DALLAS for always showing me love no matter what."

The bullets also hit vehicles and broke windows at Rosenborough's office in Uptown Dallas at 4245 N Central Expy.