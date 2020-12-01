5 charitable things going on around Dallas where you can help out

We're coming up on the holiday/charitable season, and people are doing charitable things all around us. Some of these involve food: You buy something and a donation gets made. Some ask that you make a purchase on their behalf.

Here are 5 charitable things you can do to help others:

Chipotle Mexican Grill just opened a new location in the Kessler Park neighborhood, at 2242 Fort Worth Ave., and will be hosting a fundraiser for Sunset High School students and faculty. Specifically, the fundraiser is to support Sunset High School's DECA, a club that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The club is typically funded by the school store, but with fewer students on campus, their funding has been hit. The fundraiser is on December 2, 4-8 pm. Use the code DN6L8LZ on any digital order placed via the Chipotle app or website for pickup and 33 percent of the sales go directly to the DECA club.

Tiff's Treats, the Austin-based brand that delivers warm cookies, has opened its newest location in Prosper at 1070 South Preston Rd. in Phase II of the Gates of Prosper retail center. A drive-through grand opening celebration will take place on December 5, from 10 am–1 pm, which will benefit Hatching Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization that educates autism caregivers and empowers families affected by autism. A $10 ticket gets each vehicle a dozen cookies in the most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle; a $5 gift card; and the chance to win a $100 cookie gift card. For each ticket sold, Tiff's Treats will donate $5 to Hatching Hope Foundation. Holiday or tacky sweaters are encouraged. The store will also be open for regular pickup, delivery and walk-in business; all who stop by can enter to win free cookies for a year.

Alto, the Dallas-based rideshare and delivery company, will partner with national organization Toys For Tots this holiday season in all of its current service markets, which include Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Los Angeles. During December, Alto will launch a special vehicle, "The Alto Express," in each market. A portion of each ride taken in this vehicle will be donated to Toys For Tots. Riders have the option to donate toys to Toys For Tots through this vehicle and partnership. Alto members can donate to Toys For Tots through the Alto website for the chance to win a 10-minute visit with Santa outside their home.

JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau and Shaquille O’Neal joined forces to distribute grant money, gift cards, and surprise gifts at the company's "Brand-Defining Store" in Hurst on December 1, continuing Penney’s celebrated holiday tradition of giving back and leaning into its iconic three-letter acronym with a seasonal campaign around Joy, Comfort, and Peace. Communities In Schools national office receives the largest donation of $100,000 to fulfill their mission of supporting students and empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. O'Neal is a board member of the organization. The Company also provided $25,000 in gift cards for the North Texas Communities In Schools Giving Tree program, plus $100,000 in grants to eight DFW-area schools and non-profits working to close the opportunity gap, including the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Big Thought, and Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School.

Texans Can Academies - Dallas is hosting a contactless winter donation drive to benefit students at their six Dallas area schools who are in need of winter gear, personal protective equipment, and food. Donations can be made through Texans Can Academies' Amazon Wishlist. Items requested include jackets, gloves, scarves, sweaters, food, face masks, hand sanitizer, and baby essentials including wipes, diapers, and baby clothes. They're asking for orders to be made by December 11. If in-person donations are preferred, contact Felicia Gummi at fgummi@texanscan.org or 214-882-7949 to schedule a delivery or pick-up time. Donations can also be mailed to Texans Can Academies' corporate office at 325 W. 12th St.

Impossible Burger is hosting an event during the holiday that lets you help the food insecure. Order any Impossible bundle online (with free shipping on all purchases), and they'll donate the same amount to Feeding America. Impossible Foods will donate up to 100,000 burgers this season.