Dallas park to soon boast 'world's tallest interactive fountain'

Klyde Warren Park will begin construction on an interactive "super-fountain," one that they say will have jets far taller and more exciting than any other in the world. The fountain is being funded by a $10 million gift from longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband, Randy.

According to a December 3 release, the Nancy Best Fountain will be located at the Pearl Street entrance on the east side of the park. Designed by Los Angeles-based Fluidity Design Consultants, it will feature a central island of three stainless steel “trees” from which water will pulse and soar to heights of more than 55 feet in the air.

At the base of the fountain, people will be able to play in the shallow, highly reflective pool. Each evening, the fountain will have colorful light shows, with color-lit water synchronized with musical concert soundtracks.

“The only way to describe this fountain is spectacular,” says Jody Grant, chairman of the board of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation, in the release. “It will truly be unlike anything seen before. When you look at aerial photos of Dallas in the future, we firmly believe this is the ‘blimp shot’ you will see. It will be a signature structure that by day beckons children at play and by night delights visitors with a spectacular show, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower light show in Paris.”

The design of the Nancy Best Fountain is currently underway, with installation scheduled to start in summer 2021 and completed by December 2021.

“Nancy Best has been a tireless advocate of the Park since its inception,” says Sheila Grant, Klyde Warren Park co-founder. “Her giving spirit and commitment to create a beautiful, perfect communal space for all of Dallas have long been a force behind the park’s success. When Nancy called and said she and Randy wanted to underwrite the fountain’s construction, we were thrilled, but not entirely surprised because Nancy puts the park and this city first. That she would offer such an incredible gift to our citizens in a year filled with so many challenges… well, that’s just Nancy.”

The fountain is part of Klyde Warren Park’s Phase 2.0 project, which already includes 1.7 acres of new park, an expanded Children’s Park, and an enlarged My Best Friend’s (dog) Park.