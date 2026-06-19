Traffic Ahead
Dallas-Fort Worth World Cup traffic guide: What to expect and how to plan ahead
North Texas is preparing to welcome the world as Arlington hosts nine FIFA World Cup matches this summer, including a semifinal. While the tournament promises unforgettable moments on the field, it will also bring significant travel impacts across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. For residents, commuters, and visitors alike, a little preparation can go a long way.
What to expect on match days
World Cup matches will create concentrated traffic surges in the hours leading up to kickoff and immediately following each match. The heaviest congestion is expected along major corridors serving Arlington, particularly Interstate 30 and State Highway 360. Travelers should also anticipate longer travel times near entertainment districts and other World Cup-related venues.
North Texas will host a nine FIFA World Cup matches at Arlington Stadium, with seven remaining, including group-stage contests, knockout-round action, and a semifinal. Match dates are June 22, 25, 27, and 30. Next month, the dates are July 3, 6, and the semifinal on July 14.
Public transportation will be busier than usual as thousands of fans opt to avoid driving. The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) is expected to see a significant increase in ridership throughout the tournament.
How to plan your travel
If your schedule allows, consider adjusting your commute on match days. Working remotely, shifting work hours, carpooling, combining errands, or choosing alternate routes can help minimize delays and reduce congestion for everyone. These temporary changes can make a meaningful difference during peak travel periods.
Carpooling is a great idea during match days.Getty Images
Transit riders should build extra time into their trips, especially when transferring between services. Checking schedules and service alerts before leaving home can help avoid unexpected delays. The GoPass app can provide real-time transit information and trip-planning assistance.
Attending a match? Have a transportation plan
Fans heading to Arlington have several transportation options. One of the most heavily promoted alternatives to driving is taking the TRE from Dallas or Fort Worth to CentrePort Station, then connecting to charter buses that will transport ticket holders to the stadium area. Organizers expect public transit to play a larger role during the World Cup than at typical stadium events.
For those planning to drive, officials strongly recommend purchasing parking passes in advance. Pre-booked parking can simplify arrival and departure and may help drivers avoid last-minute complications around the busy entertainment district.
Why advance planning matters
World Cup travel demand will be concentrated into short windows, creating temporary pressure on roads, transit systems, and local infrastructure. By planning ahead, North Texans can help preserve reliable travel times, maintain access for essential trips, reduce vehicle emissions, and ensure visitors enjoy a positive experience in the region.
The World Cup may only last a few weeks, but the impact on daily travel will be significant. Whether you're attending a match or simply commuting to work, checking traffic conditions, allowing extra travel time, and adjusting plans when possible can help you navigate the tournament with less stress.