Voting News
Dallas mayors and civic leaders blockwalk against Propositions S, T, U
On Saturday, October 19, a diverse group of civic leaders and elected officials — including former Dallas Mayors Laura Miller, Mike Rawlings, and Tom Leppert — used up a valuable weekend day in a grassroots effort to warn voters about three propositions that will be on the ballot on November 5.
The propositions are S, T, and U, and the widespread opposition is bringing together political veterans from all sides.
More than 60 members of the “Vote No On S, T, U, Dallas” coalition canvassed neighborhoods door-to-door to raise awareness of the potential negative impacts of the propositions, calling them disastrous for the city’s future and urging voters to reject them in the election.
"The proposed charter changes would threaten the very foundation of our city's governance and hinder the progress we’ve made," said former Mayor Laura Miller in a statement. "We must come together to protect Dallas and ensure its continued growth and prosperity."
The three propositions are from Dallas Hero, a mysterious, seemingly unhinged political group that gathered enough signatures to get them on the November 5 ballot.
Coalition leaders say the changes will undermine Dallas’ progress, governance, and economy.
“Every living mayor that was elected in Dallas, all the city council members, thirty-seven ex-city council members, all five Dallas County Commissioners, any many of our state representatives have come out and said these are going to be bad, they are going to hurt taxpayers. They are going to hurt the services that are delivered to those taxpayers," said former Mayor Mike Rawlings.
The propositions include mandating the immediate hiring of hundreds of new police officers, which city officials say would be unsafe and impossible to accomplish with proper training, as well as putting the city at risk of millions of taxpayer dollars to defend against frivolous lawsuits if the city fails to meet the mandated quota.
Cuts to priority service areas including fire, EMS, parks, arts, streets, and homelessness would also be forced under these amendments.
“You have people from very different backgrounds politically, but everyone is united in saying this is the wrong course for Dallas,” said former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert. “Everyone is in favor of accountability, and everyone is in favor of strong public safety, but these charter amendments are not the way to do it.”
The problem with propositions of any kind is that voters often approve them because voting yes for something is a feel-good thing.
The “Vote No On S, T, U, Dallas” coalition has launched a website at votenodallas.com, with voter information and a growing list of people and organizations signing on to oppose.
The Dallas Citizens Council is leading the campaign effort through the Together for Dallas PAC.
According to a release, the list of those opposed to the propositions includes:
Early voting starts on Monday, October 21. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.