DART to Downtown
The easiest way to get to CultureMap City Rink in downtown Dallas
Beginning November 26, downtown Dallas is getting its very own holiday ice rink: CultureMap City Rink is transforming Main Street Garden into a sparkling ice-skating destination filled with festive fun for all ages. It's presented by Verizon and produced in partnership with Downtown Dallas, Inc., and guaranteed to be a hub of holiday fun.
Whether you're aiming for graceful spins or just want to sip a hot cocoa in the cozy Après Chalet, the rink has something for everyone.
Special programming includes Date Skate Wednesdays, Family Movie Nights, Shop + Skate Saturday Markets, and the big Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on opening weekend.
But since holiday traffic and parking in downtown Dallas can be stressful at the best of times, you might be wondering the best way to get to this wintery wonderland.
With multiple bus stops and light rail options nearby, DART makes it easy to choose the route that works best for you.
- Commerce at Harwood: Just across the street from the rink, this stop is served by 7 bus routes (9, 16, 18, 205, 214, 224, 249) for the shortest walk possible.
- Elm at Harwood: About a block away, this stop is served by 14 bus routes (3, 9, 16, 18, 47, 102, 109, 145, 205, 214, 224, 230, 237, 249). A short stroll south on Harwood gets you to the rink in no time.
- St. Paul Station: All four DART light rail lines stop here. From St. Paul, it’s a quick walk south via St. Paul or Harwood to reach Main Street Garden.
Plan your visit
The rink is open Monday-Friday 4-10 pm, Saturday 10 am-10 pm, and Sunday 10 am-8 pm. During school holidays (December 19–January 4), hours expand to 10 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday and 10 am-8 pm on Sunday. Check the website for special holiday hours. Tickets are $18 for all ages and include skate rentals and 75 minutes of ice time. Advance tickets, group reservations, and private rink rentals are available at cityrink.culturemap.com. Plan your route with DART here.