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DART will give free rides to voters around Dallas on Election Day
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will offer free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2026 to help Dallas-area voters get to the polls.
The promotion covers all DART buses and trains, the Silver Line, GoLink on-demand service, the Dallas Streetcar, paratransit services, and Trinity Railway Express (TRE).
It does not cover the early voting period, which runs through October 30.
“Every citizen has a basic right to vote. However, transportation to get to a polling location stops far too many people from casting their ballots,” says Trenise Winters, EVP and chief operations officer, in a release. “We are excited to have the opportunity to provide this free service on election day.”
Here's how to access free rides on November 3:
- DART buses and trains: Riders should be prepared to show a voter registration card or government-issued ID.
- Silver Line: Rides will be free.
- GoLink: Enter promo code VOTENOV3 when booking to receive a complimentary adult local day pass in the DART GoPass app.
- Dallas Streetcar: Rides will be free.
- Paratransit services: Riders must schedule their November 3 trip in advance by calling 214-515-7272 to receive the promotion.
- Trinity Railway Express: Rides will be free.
Voters can find more information about the free rides program at dart.org/vote.
How to find a polling location
Voting locations and election information are organized by county. Dallas-area voters can find polling locations through their county elections websites:
- Collin County: Election information for voters in Plano, Richardson, and Carrollton.
- Dallas County: Election information for voters in Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Irving, Rowlett, and University Park.
- Denton County: Election information for voters in Carrollton.
- Ellis County: Election information for voters in Glenn Heights.
- Rockwall County: Election information for voters in Rowlett.
How to plan a DART trip
Riders can plan their trip to a polling location using the Plan tool in the free DART GoPass app or the Trip Planner at DART.org. DART Customer Service is also available at 214-979-1111.
Voters using Google Maps can enter their polling location as the destination and select the transit option to get directions using DART.