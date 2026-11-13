DART developments
DART launches 90-day security initiative at key Dallas rail stations
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is stepping up security and fare enforcement at several light rail stations as part of a new 90-day initiative launching Monday, November 16. Called Operation Access, the program will bring a more visible uniformed presence to key stations across the network, the agency says.
Riders will see DART police officers, fare enforcement officers, and transit security officers at designated locations, according to a press release.
As part of the initiative, all riders boarding at Pearl/Arts District Station and West End Station will pass through barriers and undergo mandatory fare validation before boarding. Those stations may experience brief delays during peak travel periods, although DART expects any additional wait times to be minimal, they say.
In addition to the two downtown stations, uniformed enforcement teams will be stationed at Bachman, Forest Lane, LBJ/Skillman, MLK Jr., and 8th & Corinth stations.
According to DART, the seven stations serve as important entry and exit points for passengers traveling to and from downtown. Placing officers and security personnel at those locations will create a more consistent presence along key rail corridors while supporting fare compliance and the agency's code of conduct.
The initiative is intended to improve safety and fare compliance while helping DART better understand how passengers move through the system as it evaluates the possibility of expanding fare-gated access across the light rail network.
"At its core, Operation Access is about creating the transit experience our riders deserve," says DART Chief of Police Charles Cato in the release. "When customers see a consistent security presence, know that fares are being checked, and feel confident that everyone is following the same rules, it creates a safer and more comfortable environment for everyone."
Cato says the first phase will allow DART to provide those benefits immediately while gathering information to help plan for the future.
DART President and CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. also describes Operation Access as an important step in modernizing fare enforcement.
"Operation Access allows us to take meaningful action today while planning responsibly for tomorrow," Ford says. "We're making the system safer and improving fare compliance right now, and at the same time we're collecting critical data that will help shape the next generation of rail security and customer experience at DART."