Dallas animal shelter hires distinguished new assistant director
Dallas' animal shelter has hired a well-regarded animal professional to be second in command: According to a release, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) has appointed Amanda Earl to serve as the newest Assistant Director of Dallas Animal Services, effective November 17.
Earl brings more than 26 years of leadership in animal services, municipal operations, and animal welfare. She recently served as the Executive Director of the Darlington County Humane Society, where she secured funding to build a surgical suite and helped establish operational procedures for a new 14,000-square-foot shelter facility.
Her leadership experience includes roles with the cities of Lewisville, Grand Prairie, Hurst, Richardson, Farmers Branch, and Mesquite, as well as the SPCA of Texas.
Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional expertise in shelter operations, animal welfare, community engagement, and organizational leadership. Amanda has also contributed to the advancement of animal welfare across Texas through her service on multiple advisory boards and coalitions, including the Texas Animal Shelter Coalition, Plano and Lewisville Animal Services Advisory Committee, Hurst Animal Services Advisory Committee, and Texas Unites for Animals.
She holds several professional certifications, including TDSHS Basic, Advanced and Administrative Animal Control Officer Certifications, Certified Animal Euthanasia Technician, Fear Free Shelter Certification, and the prestigious Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) credential.
Known for her collaborative leadership and ability to build strong partnerships, Amanda will lead DAS' Field Services, Cruelty Investigations, Medical Operations, and Shelter Operations.
Earl joins DAS director Paul Ramon, who has worked at the shelter since 2022. She replaces Mary Martin, the former, also highly-regarded Assistant Director, who departed in March 2025 to become the Director of Riverside County Department of Animal Services in California.