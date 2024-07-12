Cat News
Dallas animal shelter offers new program to help cat overpopulation
Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is partnering with two local animal groups to spay and neuter more cats.
According to a release, DAS is partnering with Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP) and Spay Neuter Network (SNN) to increase the number surgeries and other medical care for "community cats," which are cats that live on the streets without owners.
This year has seen a huge increase in the number of kittens. From March 1–July 4, 2024, DAS received 1,843 neonatal kittens. Here's a comparison with the last two years to show how dire the situation is:
- 2024: 1,843 kittens
- 2023: 1,242 kittens
- 2022: 996 kittens
“Every kitten season is hard, but this year especially has underlined the need for more options for residents who are utilizing this program," says Assistant General Manager Summer Dolder. "We’re proud that the City of Dallas can subsidize these lifesaving surgeries as a part of our ongoing mission to Be Dallas 90.”
DAS
Most of the spay and neutering of those cats has been spearheaded by TCAP and SNN, without participation of the shelter. Residents working with community cat colonies have gone to them directly and paid for the services — a small-ish fee compared to what a regular veterinarian would charge, but a fee nonethelesss.
Now they can use the 311 system to get access to services from those agencies, and get those services free, since they'll be subsidized by the city of Dallas.
In addition to spay/neuter, it also includes vaccination and microchipping.
The new program starts on July 15. TCAP will begin accepting community cats from city of Dallas residents with a Service Request number for free surgeries by appointment.
TCAP
TCAP executive director Stacey Schumacher says in a statement that they're thrilled to partner with DAS to offer this unique program.
"Partnership with municipalities is essential to effectively improve animal welfare in North Texas," Schumacher says. "By providing these necessary services, our goal is to reduce the number of unwanted litters that result in feral cat colonies.”
TCAP currently accepts up to 12 cats per day on each of their eight locations on their designated community cat surgery days. Dallas residents are also welcome to bring their Service Request number on those days at any TCAP location.
SNN
Current program partner SNN will accept as many cats as the day’s schedule allows on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at their Dallas clinic at no cost to Dallas residents with a Service Request number. A minimum of twelve (12) cats will be accepted on Thursdays and Fridays. There is a limit of two (2) cats per trapper and slots are first come, first served.
“In our endeavor to end pet overpopulation, we are always looking for ways to increase accessibility for services,” said Jordan Craig, SNN Executive Director. “The surgery expense preventing trappers and area residents from tending community cat colonies is often too much to bear even with reduced nonprofit prices. Thankfully the cost-barrier will be lifted with this funding support from Dallas Animal Services.”
Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality, low-cost veterinary services to underserved communities. With a focus on spay/neuter surgeries and preventive care, TCAP seeks to reduce pet overpopulation and improve animal welfare across Texas. Through its eight North Texas locations, more than 40 offsite travel locations, and educational initiatives, TCAP strives to make a significant and lasting impact on the lives of animals and those who love them.
Spay Neuter Network’s mission is to eliminate pet overpopulation through spay/neuter, while empowering communities to care responsibly for dogs and cats. This mission is accomplished by providing free and affordable spay/neuter, wellness and vaccination services for dogs and cats across Texas. Spay Neuter Network operates four spay/neuter clinics, a surgery transport service for those with limited transportation, and a Mobile Animal Spay/Neuter Hospital (MASH) in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and San Antonio where they provide affordable pet vaccinations, sterilizations and pet care resources to more than 36 cities. Spay Neuter Network performs an average of 25,000 surgeries annually and provides wellness and preventative services, supporting 50,000 pets each year on average at little to no cost to pet owners across Texas.