Highway closure
TxDOT to close I-30 both ways in downtown Dallas this weekend
Dallas drivers will face significant road shutdowns beginning after dark Saturday, October 24: At 10 pm Saturday all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-30 will be closed between the I-35E and I-45/US 75 interchanges. The roads will remain closed until 5 am Monday, October 26.
Detour signs will instruct drivers to use the SH 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway as an alternate east-west connection between I-35E and I-45/US 75 during this time.
Significant delays can be expected, so drivers are should avoid unnecessary travel in the area. TxDOT urges drivers to use caution in work zones by setting aside distractions, following posted speed limits, and being alert to slower traffic and crews in the area.
Expect delays in downtown Dallas this weekend.Courtesy of TxDOT
The weekend closures are related to I-30 Canyon improvements, a $888 million reconstruction project between the I-35E and I-45 interchanges. Overall completion is expected in 2031, according to the alert from The Texas Department of Transportation.
The following longterm closures and detours are also part of this project:
- All lanes of Botham Jean/Lamar Boulevard will be closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2027.
- Griffin Boulevard remains narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.
TxDOT reminds the public that the following closures related to the project remain in place:
- All lanes of Cesar Chavez Boulevard are closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2028.
- All lanes of Cadiz Street are closed and detoured at I-30. It will be rebuilt on a new alignment and reopen later in the project.
- All lanes of Akard Street are closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028.
- Good Latimer Expressway is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.
Signed detours to adjacent streets are in place, according to TxDOT. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time. No pedestrian access is allowed inside the closed work zones.
Future scheduled lane and ramp closures for this project will be posted in DriveTexas.org as information becomes available.