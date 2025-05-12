Invest in Your Future
Launch your future with June enrollment at Dallas' Wade College
Since 1962, Wade College has built its reputation on providing students with focused, personalized education in career-driven fields.
With enrollment opening for June classes, now is the time for prospective students to take advantage of this Dallas-based institution's accelerated programs, one-on-one support, and industry-aligned learning environment.
Programs designed for today’s careers
Wade College offers degree programs in Interior Design, Information Technology, Marketing and Management, and Fashion Design and Product Development. These areas were chosen for their relevance in today’s job market and are supported by faculty with real industry experience.
Students are encouraged to gain real-world experience through fieldwork and part-time jobs while studying. Many of these opportunities evolve into full-time positions after graduation, helping students smoothly transition into their careers.
Quick completion, inclusive pricing
Wade College offers both associate and bachelor’s degree programs designed for students who want to enter the workforce quickly without sacrificing quality. Associate degrees can be completed in just 16 months, while bachelor’s degrees can be earned in as little as 32 months. Programs are designed around 60 and 120 semester credit hours, respectively.
Classes are offered on a trimester system, giving new students the opportunity to begin their studies at the start of any trimester. A full calendar year includes three trimesters and about seven weeks of student break. Classes are normally held Mondays through Thursdays and range from early mornings to late evenings during the week. Though schedules vary by trimester, Wade’s structure is built to accommodate different lifestyles and commitments.
A standout feature is Wade College’s fixed, all-inclusive tuition. There are no hidden costs — every required textbook and supply is included in the tuition, providing financial clarity and peace of mind from day one.
Individualized attention
One of Wade College’s defining features is its strong emphasis on individualized attention. With small class sizes and a highly accessible faculty, students receive the kind of one-on-one guidance that larger universities often struggle to provide.
Open-door policies aren’t just advertised — they’re practiced daily. Faculty and staff know their students by name, offering mentorship and academic support tailored to each student's goals.
Strong industry connections and proven outcomes
Wade College graduates are employed by a long list of leading companies, including Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Fossil Group, HKS, Floor & Decor, BuddyLove, and VARI, among others. These outcomes aren’t accidental; they’re the result of Wade’s focus on practical training, portfolio development, and career readiness.
Students and alumni also benefit from access to the College Central Network, a web-based career platform exclusive to the college. It provides job listings, progress tracking, and a centralized hub for managing career development.
How to apply
Applying to Wade College is straightforward, and students can apply up to one year in advance of their desired start date. Due to limited enrollment, early application is encouraged. A $25 application fee is required along with a completed application and/or Tuition and Enrollment Agreement.
All applicants must interview with an admissions representative, ideally in person, but remote interviews are available when needed. During the interview, the college ensures a strong match between student goals and program offerings.
If you’re looking for an education that combines speed, support, and substance, Wade College offers a compelling option. With new enrollment opening in June, now is the time to take the first step toward a more personalized, career-ready future.
To learn more about how Wade College can help shape your future, visit their website at www.wadecollege.edu.