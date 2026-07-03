Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate modified services in observance of the 2026 Independence Day holiday beginning Thursday, July 3.
Below is the text of the press release announcing schedules and "DART"-able events:
As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, communities across North Texas will come together for fireworks, festivals, parades, and other patriotic events. DART encourages riders to plan their trip, visit DART.org, and use the Trip Planner tool. Download the GoPass® app and activate your pass before boarding. Enjoy safe, convenient transportation to holiday celebrations and DARTable events throughout the region.
Explore the unique Independence Day celebrations hosted throughout DART's 12 member cities. From hometown parades and concerts to fireworks displays and family festivals, each member cities community offers its own way to commemorate America's independence.
Visit your local city website for event details, schedules, parking information, and activities, then let DART help you get there safely and conveniently.
The following service adjustments will be in effect:
- DART Bus: Friday, July 3, operating on a Saturday schedule.
- DART Light Rail: Friday, July 3, operating on a Saturday schedule.
- Silver Line: Friday, July 3, 30-minute headways from 4 pm until the end of service.
- GoLink & Paratransit: Friday July 3 and Saturday, July 4 – operating a regular schedule
- Trinity Railway Express (TRE): Friday, July 3, 30-minute headways all day. July 4, operating on a Saturday schedule. (Please note, the TRE is not free from Centreport to Victory Station on July 3. All passengers must have valid fare on the Dallas side of the TRE.)
- DARTmart, Lost & Found, Administrative Offices: Closed on Friday, July 3.
- Customer Service & Customer Relations: Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 operating from 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Conveniently DARTable Events:
Kaboom Town – Addison
Date & Time: July 3, 5-11 pm
Address: 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75201
Addison Circle Park is a short walk from Addison Station/Addison Transit Center served by the Silver Line and various bus routes.
Sparks & Stripes – Irving
Date & Time: July 3, 7-10 pm
Address: Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039
Levy Plaza is a short walk around Lake Carolyn from Las Colinas Urban Center Station served by the Orange Line.
Farmers Branch Independence Day Celebration – Farmers Branch
Date & Time: July 3, 6:30-10 pm
Address: Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Farmers Branch Historical Park is a short walk from Farmers Branch Station served by the Green Line.
Red, White, & You – Garland
Date & Time: July 3, 5-10 pm
Address: Downtown Garland Square, 520 W State St, Garland, TX 75040
Downtown Garland Square is a short walk from Downtown Garland Station/Downtown Garland Transit Center served by the Blue Line and various bus routes.
Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration - Dallas
Date & Time: July 4, 7- 9:30 pm
Address: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201
Klyde Warren Park is a short walk from St. Paul Station accessible by all light rail lines. It is also accessible by the M-Line Trolley.
FIFA Fan Festival - Dallas
Festivities begin early as part of the FIFA Fan Festival, with the holiday fireworks display lighting the sky over Dallas directly after the final match on July 3. The celebrations continue with a live concert by the Turnpike Troubadours at the Pavilion at Fair Park on July 4. Tickets for the festival and the concert are available on the FIFA Fan Festival™ Dallas Website.
Dates: July 3-4
Address: Fair Park, 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
The festival is a short walk from either Fair Park or MLK Jr. stations, both served by the Green Line.
Celebrations for America’s 250th are happening all across North Texas. Check your town or city’s social media and official websites for events and activities near you.
“We are proud to join communities across the country in celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” said Jeamy Molina, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. “This historical milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, and the vital role public transportation plays in connecting people, places, and opportunities. DART is honored to be part of the transportation network that helps keep our region moving during this special celebration.”