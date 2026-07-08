Heat relief
Salvation Army opens cooling & hydration stations across Dallas-Fort Worth
As a stretch of triple-digit temperatures scorches Dallas-Fort Worth, The Salvation Army of North Texas has activated all 12 of its cooling and hydration stations across five counties to help vulnerable residents beat the heat.
According to a release, the nonprofit is offering air-conditioned spaces, water, food at select locations, and other relief services for at-risk neighbors including seniors, children, people with chronic medical conditions, and those experiencing homelessness or financial hardship.
The Salvation Army says it activates its heat relief plan when the forecast calls for temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, generally for more than one day, or when the heat index is expected to exceed 105 degrees for at least two consecutive days.
“We are dedicated to providing our most vulnerable neighbors with the resources they need to have relief from the extreme heat,” says Major Rob Webb, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas, in the release.
The organization is also providing utility assistance for qualifying families struggling with high electric bills and deploying its emergency disaster canteens to deliver water and relief supplies directly to vulnerable populations.
The cooling station location and hours (as provided by Salvation Army) are:
- Arlington Corps Community Center
- Address: 712 West Abram Street, Arlington
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.
- Denton Corps Community Center
- Address: 1508 East McKinney Street, Denton
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Garland Corps Community Center
- Address: 451 West Avenue D, Garland
- Hours: Monday - Thursday from 12:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Irving Corps Community Center
- Address: 250 E. Grauwyler Road, Irving
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Lewisville Corps Community Center
- Address: 880 Fox Avenue, Lewisville
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Plano Corps Community Center
- Address: 3528 14th Street, Plano
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- McKinney Corps Community Center
- Address: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Northside
- Address: 3023 NW 24th Street, Fort Worth
- Hours: Tuesday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Closed from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m
- Oak Cliff Corps Community Center
- Address: 1617 West Jefferson Boulevard, Dallas
- Hours: Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center
- Address: 8341 Elam Road, Dallas
- Hours: Monday - Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Closed from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
The hydration stations locations and hours are:
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
- Address: 5302 Harry Hines Boulevard, Dallas
- Hours: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
- Mabee Social Service Center
- Address: 1855 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Additional services vary by location, but the stations also provide relief by:
- Distributing boxed fans and water bottles through drive-thru food pantries at select locations
- Checking in on elderly or other vulnerable individuals in affected communities
- Utilizing emergency disaster mobile feeding units (canteens) to bring relief to vulnerable populations
- Providing financial assistance for families experiencing lost wages who may be at risk of having their utilities shut off
"This morning, The Salvation Army of North Texas joined forces with the presenting heat relief sponsor, Reliant Energy, to bring critical cooling fans and supplies directly to vulnerable neighbors at Carr P. Collins Social Service Center," a spokesperson said.
More information on cooling station hours, locations, and donations is available through The Salvation Army of North Texas website.