Breathe In
Dallas wellness leader helps people breathe easier with The Embody Edit
Dallas native Emily Dewberry has built a life and business around one simple idea: The way we breathe shapes the way we live. Through her virtual studio and app, The Embody Edit, she teaches people how to use breathwork, movement, and mindfulness to calm the nervous system and manage daily stress.
A certified Wim Hof Method instructor — one of only six in Texas — along with being a Holy Fire Reiki Master Teacher and longtime Pilates and yoga instructor, Dewberry blends science and intuition in equal measure. Her platform makes guided breathwork, meditation, and short movement practices available anywhere, designed for busy people who want practical ways to restore focus and emotional balance.
“I started teaching breathwork in 2020,” she says. “I’ve seen firsthand how one conscious breath can change everything, from your physiology to your mindset.”
Emily Dewberry has been teaching breathwork since 2020.Photo courtesy of The Embody Edit
Dewberry launched The Embody Edit in 2021, just after a year of personal upheaval. The pandemic had ended her corporate job and sent her back home to Dallas, where she began using breathwork and meditation to recover from burnout. What began as a personal tool soon turned into a calling to teach others how to regulate their stress in real time.
“My goal is to make nervous system regulation simple, science-based, and accessible — wherever you are,” she says. “The Embody Edit bridges ancient wisdom with modern science to bring real calm into real life.”
Today, her work reaches far beyond individual sessions. Dewberry leads corporate wellness programs for companies and executives, designing breathwork and mindfulness workshops that address burnout and focus.
She also hosts pop-up events across Dallas, with appearances in Houston and Los Angeles, collaborating with Alo Yoga, Neiman Marcus, Dallasites101, Le Sol House, Urby, and The Quell Foundation.
Her sessions feel different from most wellness offerings — less about escaping stress and more about learning how to meet it. She often talks about the nervous system as a teacher rather than an enemy, guiding clients to recognize how their breath, posture, and focus shape their emotional state.
Dewberry also has a podcast called 'The Breath Sessions.'Photo courtesy of The Embody Edit
That same perspective runs through her podcast, The Breath Sessions, where she invites guests to explore mindfulness and emotional resilience through simple, approachable conversation.
Dewberry approaches breathwork as a practical toolkit, not a performance — something people can use to navigate modern life with steadiness and clarity.
“We all want to feel grounded and connected,” she says. “This work helps people remember how to do that in their own way.”
Follow The Embody Edit on Instagram or reach out to Dewberry at emily@theembodyedit.com.