National Yoga Awareness Month
Where to find your yoga flow in September around Dallas-Fort Worth
September in Dallas-Fort Worth means cooler mornings, a little more time outdoors, and plenty of ways to roll out your mat. From free community classes to animal-assisted fun and skill-building workshops, the area’s yoga calendar is packed. Here are the highlights to keep you stretching, breathing, and connecting all month long.
Free & community yoga
Community parks keep the spirit going all month. In Uptown, Yoga in the Park at Griggs Park happens every Saturday morning starting September 6. Addison Circle Park also hosts weekly free yoga gatherings on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, making it easy to join a class no matter your schedule.
Downtown, Klyde Warren Park continues its tradition of hosting outdoor yoga, with instructor-led flows that mix skyline views with fresh air. And on September 28, YogaZama brings its monthly free session to Prism Health North Texas.
In Fort Worth, there's free community yoga at The Trailhead at Clearfork each Saturday morning.
Unique & playful experiences
Yoga doesn’t always have to be serious — sometimes it’s about goats, puppies, or even multi-sensory experiences. Goat Yoga Dallas pairs your poses with playful baby goats at venues in Frisco, McKinney, and Irving, while Uptown Yoga Dallas' Kitty Yoga class combines stretching with cuddling on September 13.
For nature enthusiasts, Hike x Yoga at Cedar Ridge Preserve on September 21 blends a guided hike with an outdoor flow among the trails.
And if you want something a little more immersive, The Bomb Factory in Dallas will transform into a sensory yoga experience on September 6 — expect visuals, music, and movement all in one.
Workshops & deep practice
For yogis who want to refine their practice, several workshops stand out this September. The Gentle Yoga Series at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden runs every Wednesday morning (September 3, 10, 17, 24). This four-part program emphasizes flexibility, balance, and mindful breathing in one of the city’s most serene settings.
On September 13, the Dallas Meditation Center hosts a “Meditation Basics for Beginners” workshop, offering a practical introduction to mindfulness. Indra's Grace in Weatherford is bringing peace to your home with an online Fall Equinox Healing Breathwork Circle on September 21 from 4-6:30 pm.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Iyengar Yoga Studio will host an intensive workshop September 25–28, blending in-studio and online learning for those ready to dive deeper into alignment and perception.
Stretch beyond the studio
If your practice thrives in unexpected places, September is full of opportunities. In Downtown Dallas, Yoga at The Eye at The Joule Hotel sets your mat beneath the city’s famous giant eyeball sculpture — a one-of-a-kind Instagram moment for just $25.
Hotel Drover guests in the Stockyards can also access ongoing yoga and wellness classes at the Stockyards Fitness Center, while PURE Yoga Texas offers its signature hot classes throughout the month, including a bilingual “Hot 90” in Spanish and English on September 13.
Whether you’re chasing goats, meditating in a garden, or just looking for a free way to get moving on the weekend, September’s yoga scene in Dallas-Fort Worth has something for every body. Grab your mat, mark your calendar, and breathe easy knowing there’s a class waiting for you.